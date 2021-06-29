Rwanda: Amavubi-U23 Start Residential Camp

The national U-23 football team have started intensive preparations after reporting for residential camp at hilltop hotel on Sunday ahead of CECAFA tournament which will be held in Ethiopia from July, 3 to 18.

The team will be using Amahoro Stadium as their daily training base.

On June 25, Habimana named a 35- man provisional squad from whom he will later name a final squad of 23 who will travel to Ethiopia for the showpiece.

In an interview with Habimana, the head coach said that the players have undergone Covid-19 tests, and will stay in residential camp until the CECAFA competition.

APR FC trio Ange Mutsinzi, Olivier Niyonzima and Yves Mugunga were selected for the tournament despite being above 23 years of age, as each country is allowed to include at least three players who are above the officially allowed age for the U23 CECAFA.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Fiacre Ntwari (Marine FC), Adolphe Hakizimana (Rayon Sports FC), Jean-Pierre Ishimwe (APR FC) and Amani Twagirayezu (Bugesera FC).

Defenders

Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports FC), Prince Buregeya (APR FC), Aimé Placide Rwabuhihi (APR FC), Thierry Ndayishimiye (Marine FC), Christian Mukengere (Bugesera FC), Ange Mutsinzi (APR FC), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Dieudonné Ndayishimiye (APR FC), Félicien Hakizimana (Marine FC) and Emmanuel Nshimiyimana (Gorilla FC).

Midfielders

Jean-Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC), Bonheur Mugisha (Mukura VS&L), Aimé Ntirushwa (Police FC), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Yves Mitsindo (S.C Charleroi), Saleh Ishimwe (Kiyovu SC), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Anicet Ishimwe (APR FC) and Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium).

Forwards

Keddy Nsanzimfura (APR FC), Saleh Nyirinkindi (Kiyovu SC), Lague Byiringiro (APR FC), Prosper Rugangazi (Gasogi United), Hadji Iraguha (Rutsiro FC), Ramadhan Niyibizi (Etincelles FC), Abeddy Biramahire (AS Kigali), Yves Mugunga (APR FC), Yannick Bizimana (APR FC), Prince Rudasingwa (Rayon Sports FC), Innocent Nshuti (APR FC) and Sima Moussa (England).