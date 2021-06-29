Ethiopia: Three MSF Aid Workers Killed in Tigray Region

26 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Three staffers of medical charity group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), who had been working in the troubled Tigray region of Ethiopia, have been found dead, the organisation has confirmed, suspecting wartime killings.

MSF said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened" by the "brutal murder" of its staff.

It identified them as Maria Hernandez, a Spanish national who had been working as an emergency coordinator; Yohannes Halefom, an assistant coordinator; and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, an MSF driver. The latter two were Ethiopian.

MSF said it lost contact with the workers on Thursday afternoon. The bodies were found near their empty car on Friday.

"No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack, nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences" MSF said in a statement on Saturday.

"We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding what happened. Maria, Yohaness and Tedros were in Tigray providing assistance to people and it is unthinkable that they paid for this work with their lives"

