Rwanda: Habimana Names 35 Players Ahead of Cecafa Tournament

Amavubi U-23 head coach, Sosthène Habimana, has named a 35-man squad that will enter residential camp ahead of next week's CECAFA tournament which will be held in Ethiopia from July, 3-18.

The national starts residential camp on Sunday, June 27, and all players and staff will present covid19 negative test results before entering camp.

The team will be using Amahoro Stadium as their daily training base.

APR FC trio Ange Mutsinzi, Olivier Niyonzima and Yves Mugunga were selected for the tournament despite being above 23 years of age, as each country is allowed to include at least three players who are above the officially allowed age for the U23 CECAFA.

Meanwhile, players under 18 years of age are not allowed to participate in the U23s CECAFA tournament.

Founded in 1926, CECAFA Cup, is the oldest football tournament in Africa and is organized by the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA). Ethiopia will host the 2021 edition of the CECAFA which is due July 3 - 18 in Bahir Dar.

CECAFA members agreed that the 2021 Challenge Cup shall be played by the U-23 age category and all member Associations to contribute US$20,000 which will help the hosts meet some of the costs.

Uganda is the defending champion of the CECAFA after their 3-0 triumph over Eritrea in December 2019 in Kampala.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Fiacre Ntwari (Marine FC), Adolphe Hakizimana (Rayon Sports FC), Jean Pierre Ishimwe (APR FC) and Amani Twagirayezu (Bugesera FC)

Defenders

Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports FC), Prince Buregeya (APR FC), Aimé Placide Rwabuhihi (APR FC), Thierry Ndayishimiye (Marine FC), Christian Mukengere (Bugesera FC), Ange Mutsinzi (APR FC), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Dieudonné Ndayishimiye (APR FC), Félicien Hakizimana (Marine FC) and Emmanuel Nshimiyimana (Gorilla FC).

Midfielders

Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC), Bonheur Mugisha (Mukura VS&L), Aimé Ntirushwa (Police FC), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Yves Mitsindo (S.C Charleroi), Saleh Ishimwe (Kiyovu SC), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Anicet Ishimwe (APR FC) and Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

Forwards

Keddy Nsanzimfura (APR FC), Saleh Nyirinkindi (Kiyovu SC), Lague Byiringiro (APR FC), Prosper Rugangazi (Gasogi United), Hadji Iraguha (Rutsiro FC), Ramadhan Niyibizi (Etincelles FC), Abeddy Biramahire (AS Kigali), Yves Mugunga (APR FC), Yannick Bizimana (APR FC), Prince Rudasingwa (Rayon Sports FC), Innocent Nshuti (APR FC) and Sima Moussa (England).