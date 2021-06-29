Rwanda: President Kagame Arrives in Goma

26 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, June 26, was received by his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi, in Goma, capital of DR Congo's North Kivu Province, as he paid a reciprocal visit following the latter's visit to Rubavu.

On Friday, Tshisekedi was received by Kagame at La Corniche One-Stop Border Post.

The two Heads of State then proceeded to tour the City of Rubavu and assess damages caused by recent earthquakes which followed Nyiragongo volcanic eruption.

Meanwhile, in Goma, the two leaders will visit areas damaged by the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption and also holding bilateral talks.

Mount Nyiragongo in eastern DR Congo, is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

It erupted last month, sending panicked Goma residents in disarray as they fled to other places in their country as well as into Rubavu District on the Rwandan side.

Besides the damage caused by the eruption in Rubavu and some other areas of Rwanda, Goma city which is closer to the volcano was hit harder.

Reports indicate that the eruption claimed more than 20 lives in the neighbouring country and displaced about 400,000 people.

Last month, an evaluation of the situation by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), following the eruption of Nyiragongo, ruled out an explosion of gas on Lake Kivu.

While in Goma, Rwanda and DR Congo delegations are going to sign bilateral agreements to further strengthen the two countries' diplomatic ties.

