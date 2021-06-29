Egypt, Iraq, Jordan Summit Show Support for Binding Agreement On GERD As Part of Arab National Security

28 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

All of Egypt's foreign action has the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on top of its priorities because it is a matter of national security, presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady told CBC on Sunday 27/6/2021.

Egypt has an unwavering position to achieve a fair binding agreement to preserve the "historical rights" of the two downstream nations, Sudan, and Egypt, Rady said, adding that both Iraq and Jordan expressed full support for Egypt in this regard.

The tripartite summit of the leaders of Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan on Sunday witnessed support for Egypt's "rational positions" to reach an agreement on GERD that is based on international law and fulfils the legitimate rights of both Egypt and Sudan, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday.

Egypt's water security is part of the Arab national security, and the summit highlights that clearly, Safady added.

Egypt's presidential spokesperson said Egypt's territory is a desert with no rain and the only source of water is the Nile.

Egypt's share is 55 billion cubic meters and 500 cubic meters per capita in a year, he added, emphasizing that this is considered severe water poverty according to the standards of the UN.

More than half of Egypt's population works in agriculture, and 77 million Egyptians live on the agricultural plot. The water situation of Egypt cannot exacerbated, and so a legally binding agreement is a must, Rady continued.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X