Egypt, Iraq, Jordan Summit Show Support for Binding Agreement On GERD As Part of Arab National Security

All of Egypt's foreign action has the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on top of its priorities because it is a matter of national security, presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady told CBC on Sunday 27/6/2021.

Egypt has an unwavering position to achieve a fair binding agreement to preserve the "historical rights" of the two downstream nations, Sudan, and Egypt, Rady said, adding that both Iraq and Jordan expressed full support for Egypt in this regard.

The tripartite summit of the leaders of Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan on Sunday witnessed support for Egypt's "rational positions" to reach an agreement on GERD that is based on international law and fulfils the legitimate rights of both Egypt and Sudan, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday.

Egypt's water security is part of the Arab national security, and the summit highlights that clearly, Safady added.

Egypt's presidential spokesperson said Egypt's territory is a desert with no rain and the only source of water is the Nile.

Egypt's share is 55 billion cubic meters and 500 cubic meters per capita in a year, he added, emphasizing that this is considered severe water poverty according to the standards of the UN.

More than half of Egypt's population works in agriculture, and 77 million Egyptians live on the agricultural plot. The water situation of Egypt cannot exacerbated, and so a legally binding agreement is a must, Rady continued.