Egypt: PM - State Keen On Backing Establishment of New Universities

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said on Monday the state is supporting all efforts to expand the establishment of new universities. This trend has led to increasing the number of governmental, private and non-profit universities, the premier said.

Madbouli's remarks came while chairing a meeting on following up the executive steps for establishing a new HQ for Senghor University in New Borg el Arab City in Alexandria governorate.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar attended the meeting alongside Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and Board Chairman of Senghor University Hani Hilal.

Madbouli said the state is deeply interested in backing Senghor University in Alexandria, highlighting the pivotal role played by the university in promoting cooperation with African countries.

Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said it was agreed during the meeting to start taking executive steps to establish the new HQ of Senghor University in New Borg el Arab City beside the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology.

A cooperation protocol will be signed to start the implementation of the project within the coming period, noted the spokesman.