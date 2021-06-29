Egypt: Eight Egyptian Startups Participate in 4YFN in Spain

The 4 Years From Now (4YFN) event, the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, kicked off in Barcelona on Monday 28/6/2021 with the participation of eight Egyptian technology startups.

The Egyptian startups include Adzily, a digital out-of-home network targeting audiences in hundreds of locations simultaneously, and Cardoo, a fast-growing startup developing affordable smart devices to help MENA youth to enhance their day-to-day lives.

They also include ElGameya, a ROSCA Model-based mobile application that offers a platform for users to digitise their private money cycles, or get matched to users with similar saving/lending capabilities in a public circle. ElGameya's app also features a built-in marketplace enabling users to access exclusive discounted products as a cash-out option.

Also participating are E-POD (Electronic Payment On Delivery), a specialised fintech mobile app, offering a secure platform to shop and pay online, allowing small and medium businesses to increase their sales by 25 percent, as well as Paynas, a fintech startup with a mission to harness technology to make a difference to small companies by providing financial and non-financial benefits to their employees that unlock access to new and improved ways of saving.

Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) said it is supporting the eight start-ups at the event to help them expand their business networks and connect with investors looking for cutting-edge founders and latest technology solutions.

The event, held from 28 June to 1 July, is meant to support startups, investors, and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together, and to bring about partnership and investment opportunities.

Capitalising on the lively networking event, ITIDA joins the international gathering with the homegrown start-ups as part of its mandate to support local enterprises and entrepreneurs, highlight Egypt's robust and diverse startup ecosystem, and showcase how the country is fast becoming a regional hub for entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

The event is expected to open up new markets for Egyptian startups and scale up their disruptive business models.

