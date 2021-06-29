Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Man Arrested in Gweru for Possessing Fake U.S.$2,700

29 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A BULAWAYO man was arrested Saturday in Gweru after he was found in possession of US$2 710 in counterfeit notes.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Tinashe Kanengoni.

His two other accomplices are still at large.

Mahoko said Kanengoni was found in possession of fake notes after he tried to make a purchase at pharmacy at Chirandu shopping centre in Senga, Gweru on 26 June 2021 at about 1800 hours.

"Circumstances are that on the 26th of June 2021, the accused Tinashe Kanengoni of Nketa 7, Bulawayo disembarked from a Toyota Mark X motor vehicle at the business centre and bought Sophlex syrup at Sante-Plus pharmacy," the police spokesperson said.

"He used a USD$100 note and was given USD$90 change. He rushed back to the vehicle which had two other occupants. The till operator Kumbirai Brian Chereti, a male adult immediately realised that the note was fake, rushed outside and jumped onto the bonnet of the motor vehicle before it could take off.

"Upon taking off, the driver tried to swerve the motor vehicle to throw him off the bonnet and in the process the vehicle fell into a ditch. Two occupants including the driver disembarked the motor vehicle and fled away. One suspect, Tinashe Kanengoni was apprehended by members of the public who reported the matter to ZRP Senga Police," Mahoko said.

After the police officers attended the scene, and searching the vehicle, four different vehicle number plates, $2 710 of fake US dollars comprising of 25xUS$100, 3xUS$50, $2xUS$20 and 2xUS$10 were recovered.

"Investigations are in progress. The other two suspects are at large while Kanengoni is in police custody. He will be taken to court soon to answer charges of fraud," said Mahoko.

He has appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the other suspects to inform the police.

Members of the public who were defrauded by criminals using fake money were also invited to approach Senga police station and assist in investigations.

"We would also like to urge businesspeople to closely check the cash they are given before processing transactions."

