Zimbabwe: Bonne Merry-Go-Round Continues

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

MACAULEY Bonne's career appears to be a case of taking two steps forward and then two steps backwards.

He has retraced his footsteps back to his childhood club, Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old moved one rung down the pyramid of English football at the weekend, after securing a season-long loan deal from Championship side, Queens Park Rangers.

Ipswich play in League One.

It is the third tier of the league.

Bonne, who made his professional debut with Colchester United in 2013, has been linked with top clubs, in the past.

He still has two years on his contract with QPR.

But, after a subdued spell, during his first season at Rangers, scoring just three goals last season, he has moved again.

"It's been 12 years since I left here, when I was a kid, and it's great to be back," Macauley told the club's website.

"I'm a Town fan and, as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here and play for the first-team, the team that I essentially love, it was a no-brainer.

"I can't wait to get going now.

"Paul Cook (Ipswich manager) is a character. He's been dying to get it over the line.

"He seems like a guy I really want to work with and do well under, and it seems like he wants the same for me, so that's all I can ask for."

Bonne has become the fourth addition under the new Gamechanger 20 Ltd ownership.

He was part of the Town Academy, until the Under-14 level when, after a brief spell at Norwich, he joined Colchester.

He made 82 senior appearances during his time at Colchester, scoring 16 goals.

Bonne then joined Leyton Orient, where he scored 49 goals, in 102 games. A move to Charlton Athletic, who were in the English Championship then, followed.

He continued his impressive goal return, with 11 goals in 36 league games, in the Championship.

However, Charlton were relegated to League One.

He found himself back in the Championship, again, with QPR in October 2020.

Bonne marked his debut, with a goal, against Sheffield Wednesday.

Unfortunately, he could not nail the starting place, and scored three goals, in nine starts and 26 substitute appearances, last season.

"Getting promoted, and getting out of this League, that's my first goal and it's the manager's as well," he said.

"Everyone around the club is saying that this is the promotion season. For me, that's the goal for the club. I feel like I've got my own goals for the season, and my own targets but, also, for my family and everyone around, who knows me, it's going to be a big thing.

"It's going to give me that extra 15-20 percent, on match days, and in training, knowing that it's the team I support.

"I can't wait for the first game of the season already. Everything fell into place and it just feels right to be here."

