Zimbabwe: Zim to Up Preps for Paralympics

TEAM Zimbabwe, set for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, is expected to intensify preparations next month, before the final camp, planned for August.

Three athletes Albert Sigele, Vimbai Zvinowanda and Pamela Shumba qualified in athletics for the Games to take place between August 24 to September 5.

Sigele set a new African record, in the men's 1 500m T20 race, at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, which was a qualifying event in Dubai, early in the year.

Clemence Nyoni also ran a good time in 400m and there are indications he may also be part of the team.

And, yesterday Zimbabwe's chef de mission to the Games, Ignatius Vambe, revealed they were offered five wild cards -- one in swimming, two in power-lifting and two in badminton.

"So far, we have those three, who qualified, but the organisers have asked us to include Clemence, because his time was good, he ran 400m amputee.

"They are saying he will most likely qualify because there are likely to be no more qualifiers, although they are hoping that there may be one, or two.

"Provisionally, they have asked us to include him in the team.

"We have also received a wild card in swimming, we also got two wild cards for power-lifting, as well as two in badminton, I think about two weeks ago.

"So far, we are just waiting for the actual confirmation.

"But, as we are communicating with Tokyo, we are actually including them on our list. We have already received the names of the athletes."

Vambe said they want to go a step further, with a training camp, next month before the final camp, in August.

"The communication we got from Tokyo is that they are all supposed to be in camp, 14 days before departure, so that when they get into Japan, they won't go under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"So, while in camp, they have asked us to appoint a Covid liaison officer, who will be doing temperature checks and sending them to Japan on a daily basis.

"He is the one who will be making sure that all the Covid protocols are being observed, and sending information to Tokyo, on a daily basis."

Vambe believes some of their athletes, those who made the qualifying times, stand a good chance of challenging for medals, at the Games.

Zimbabwe's most successful athlete at the Games is Elliot Mujaji, who won two gold medals, in 2000 and in 2004.