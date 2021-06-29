Zimbabwe: Zpc's Covid-19 Bubble Bursts

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have been forced to postpone one of the Chibuku Super Cup midweek games following positive cases of Covid-19 at ZPC Kariba.

ZPC were scheduled to face Harare City at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow. The PSL could not give more details on the situation in the ZPC Kariba camp, but the club are believed to have recorded about five cases, last week.

The resort town of Kariba, where the team hails from, was declared one of the hotspots by the Government.

It was placed under a localised lockdown. The PSL last week said matches would be postponed if more than seven positive cases were reported.

The league spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, yesterday said the match between ZPC Kairba and Harare City, had been affected.

"This serves to advise that the Chibuku Super Cup match between ZPC Kariba and Harare City has been postponed to Wednesday 7 July 2021.

"This has been necessitated by the need for ZPC Kariba players and officials to comply with Covid-19 protocols, regarding self-isolation.

"We remind clubs to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols," said Bare in a statement.

The Chibuku Super Cup is expected to return tomorrow, with Group One matches, as Yadah host CAPS United, at the National Sports Stadium.

Dynamos and Herentals are expected to clash the following day at the same venue.

The tournament had been placed on hold, a few weeks ago, after the Government banned all gatherings, and sporting activities, as part of measures to try and contain Covid-19 infections, in the country.

But, the league were given permission to resume the tournament, under strict health guidelines.

The PSL indicated they were going to be strict in enforcing the Covid-19 health protocols.

Parts of Bulawayo, where Group Two matches are taking place, are also under lockdown.

"Following the green light given to resume the Chibuku Super Cup, the PSL has informed all PSL clubs to conduct Covid-19 testing, under the supervision and direction of the PSL Sports Medicine Committee, before resuming training sessions.

"The Chibuku Super Cup fixtures will only be released after testing has been done and results submitted to the PSL. Matches shall be postponed if there are seven or more reported cases at the same period of time.

"We urge all the clubs to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

"We are grateful to the Government of Zimbabwe, the Sports and Recreation Commission, ZIFA and all our partners for enabling us to resume play," said the PSL in a statement last week.

According to statistics, only three positive cases were recorded in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup.