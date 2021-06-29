Zimbabwe: Ex-Q, Nutty O Get Bail

Senior Court Reporter

URBAN Grooves musician EX-Q born Enock Munhenga and Zimdancehall crooner, Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, known in music circles as Nutty O, were yesterday granted $5 000 bail each in the case in which they allegedly tendered fake Covid-19 certificates at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon return from South Africa.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi granted them bail after noting that they were not flight risks.

Mr Mangosi said Munhenga and Chiwadzwa presented themselves to the police, which is not consistent with people who harbour intentions to flee from the court's jurisdiction.

They were not asked to plead to the fraud charges when they initially appeared in court last week.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje had opposed bail saying they were flight risks.

Mr Chirenje had said the two were likely to face a custodial sentence, which might induce them to flee.

The State had claimed to have a strong case against the duo given that there are five witnesses expected to testify against them.

Munhenga and Chiwadzwa, who were represented by lawyer Mr Raymond Savanhu, told the court that they went to the police station on their own after being called by police.

"They came on their own when they were called by police and the police have indicated that they have no problem when they are given stringent bail conditions. They did not generate any certificate and they were tested in South Africa.

"That certificate was shown to South African officials and they had no problems with it. They managed to board a flight to Zimbabwe. The officials from Zimbabwe cannot say its fake when they did not generate the certificates," said Mr Savanhu.

The musicians allegedly used the certificates on June 8 this year to travel from South Africa that were detected to be fake at RGM International Airport.

Munhenga and Chiwadzwa are expected back in court on July 19.