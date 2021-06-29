Zimbabwe: RBZ Allows Sez, Vfex Firms Retain 100 Percent Foreign Currency

29 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Monday allowed companies operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) or listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) to retain up to 100 % of their foreign currency earnings.

In a circular to exporters, the RBZ director of exchange control, Farai Masendu said the move follows Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's announcement of the Incremental Export Incentive Scheme which aims at boosting export revenues.

"The scheme has been established to boost productivity by firms as well as encourage companies that are not exporting so that they may venture into the exporting business and to generate sustainable growth in exports revenue," he said.

He added the measures are aimed at fine tuning the policy on the export receipts retention threshold for exporters to accrue benefits directly, and to encourage listing and participation of companies on the VFEX, and the Victoria Falls Offshore Finance Centre.

Under the measures, all exporters will retain 80% of their foreign currency, while exporters licensed under SEZ and those listed on the VFEX will retain 100%.

However, the incentives are subject to the central bank stipulated calculation formula.

"Given that the majority of exporters receive their export proceeds through more than one dealer, the recommended amount of the incremental export incentive shall be realised on the export proceeds received during the month/s after assessment and verification by exchange control," said Masendu.

Authorised dealers are expected to submit applications for the incentive on behalf of their clients, to the Exports Department, via the Exchange Control Document Management System.

Gold producers who deliver gold to Fidelity Printers and Refiners above their average monthly deliveries shall also be entitled to a retention level of up to 80%.

"Large scale producers who qualify for the 80% shall also be entitled to directly export gold equivalent to the incremental portion so as to enable them to secure funding in form of gold loans, to enhance their gold production," added Masendu.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X