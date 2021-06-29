Africa: 'Africa to Win Euro 2020'

WITH holders Portugal out of the picture, Africa's surrogate at the Euros will conquer all and claim the European championship crown, an avid football lover foretold.

They've done it before, in the year 2000. And they'll do it again, should they have come through unscathed from last night's clash with the shrewd Swiss.

This is Namibia Premier League 2018-19 season winning coach Paulus Shipanga's quirky prediction of the outcome of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

"France for me. Firstly because that's Africa," he says.

France have a sizeable contingent of players with African roots, including midfield strongholds Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante, while the team's leading star is arguably the electric Kylian Mbappe.

The much-vaunted French lost out to Portugal on home soil in 2006, when little-celebrated striker Eder scored the only goal of the game.

"On the real though, their attacking abilities and Pogba and Kante combination is top-notch. Also, Mbappe seems to have found his top form. They're playing well as a unit," Shipanga says.

Seeing colourful supporters filling, in some venues, the terraces to capacity has added the missing ingredient back into football matches, the Blue Waters gaffer says.

The improved officiating, especially with regards to the much-maligned Video Assistant Referee, has made for great viewing, he says.

"I'll go with the fans," Shipanga says of what has stood out for him.

"The referees are also on point. Another thing is, there's nothing like small countries any more. The game has changed so much and quality has improved."

Brave Warriors star Petrus Shitembi says he is no oracle and the only similarity he shares with Paul the Octupus - the prophetic cephalopod that accurately predicted scores at the 2010 Fifa World Cup - is originating from areas with large volumes of water.

But Shitembi sees Germany going all the way despite their erratic tournament so far. Today, the 2014 World Cup winners face England at Wembley Stadium's mouthwatering last 16 clash.

Sweden are up against Ukraine in the day's latter showdown.

"I know I'm from the river, but I'm the complete opposite of Paul the Octopus," Shitembi, a Rundu-native, says from Malaysia.

"Let me give it a try though, I'll go for Germany, simply because of how well they work together. They always seem to put the team before anything else," he says, much like the Brave Warriors did in winning the 2015 Cosafa Cup.

"But if I'm being honest, I would really like to see one of the 'smaller' nations winning it."

One such unheralded nation is the Czech Republic, which, along with Belgium, on Sunday joined Italy and Denmark in the quarter-finals.

The Czechs stunned ten-man Netherlands 2-0 to book their last eight spot.

With the team's level at 0-0, Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the second half for handball when he denied Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Tomas Holes and Schick took full advantage of their numerical superiority, scoring once each to send their side through.

The Belgians held off a spirited second half from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal to emerge as victors with 1-0, thanks to scorching Thorgan Hazard opening half strike.

On Saturday Italy saw off a plucky Austria 2-1 after extra time.

Substitute Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina sealed the Italians' passage after breaking the Austrians' resolve with quick-fire strikes in the first half of extra time.

Austria pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic's brave header, the first goal Italy have conceded in 12 games.

Denmark's inspiring journey at the tournament continued into the quarter-finals after thrashing Wales 4-0.

Kasper Dolberg scored a brace, with Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite adding gloss to the scoreline.