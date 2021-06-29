Cameroon: Oken - Whom Do You Seek to Impress?

28 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Afrofusion artiste's latest single, "Sunday," questions people's different motives for worship.

For reasons best known to them, more and more people today find "solace" in leading "make-believe" lives. With what they do "in the public eye" hardly borne out of conviction. The aim is probably to continue to present a more attractive and perhaps impressive image of themselves to the public. Quite different from what they do in secret. And who they really are.

It is because of such attitude that Ngala Brillant Ngwayi, also known as Oken, has released a new single entitled "Sunday." "The song talks about the church - the church of the heart," explains Ngwayi who was born on October 20, 1994 in Nkambe. Though hails from neighbouring Tabenken - all in Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region.

Intended to prompt each person to search their conscience, Oken says of the song: "People should not go to church because they want to please someone. Rather, they should do so because Sunday is a day to keep holy," he stresses. According to the Afrofusion artiste, "Sunday" is rendered with "Amapiano drums, accompanied by Rhythm and Blues, R&B chords." Oken began composing songs in 2011 at the age of 13 while in Form Three in Government Bilingual High School, Nkambe.

Today, he has five singles online: "Nyamaa" (2020), "Baby why?" (2020), "Amanda" (2019), "Mash me low" (2019), "Money fine" (2019) and "Samba" (2019). He also boasts a whopping 255 songs mixed, mastered and ready for the market! Oken released his first album in 2018, but it was quickly withdrawn online because the venture lacked promotion.

Nevertheless, he has an Extended Play, EP online that was released six months ago. Entitled "Guns and Saints," it has four songs. Meanwhile, Oken is getting set to release a six-track Extended Play any time from now. With the title "Confidence Disco Home," it is named after his father's defunct music shop.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

