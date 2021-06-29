Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Inaugurates New Market in Tallinding Worth D3.5 Million

Mayor Ahmed Talib Bensouda last Thursday inaugurated a new market in Tallinding called Gilifity Kunda Market worth 3.5 million.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Bensouda said his council knows the importance of a market which was why they pushed for its construction in the municipality.

"The council is here for you and these works are done from your money (tax), so you have to pay your tax for the works to continue," he said.

Mayor Bensouda said his council will construct eight (8) more new markets in 2021 and that other markets will undergo maintenance before the end of 2021.

In a gathering dominated by women, Mayor Bensouda reminded the people of the markets he had worked on so far, including Serekunda, LatriKunda Sabiji, LatriKunda German, Bakau and Tallinding Gilifity Kunda markets.

Fatou Bah, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude to the mayor and his team.

"We do not regret voting mayor Bensouda into the office," he said.

For his part, Modou Bah said a market is important in the country as it provides employment for the people. He also called on the mayor to assist them with a health center as it is one of the challenges the community is facing.

The opening of the market was celebrated in a grand style as women and men wore uniformed African attires.