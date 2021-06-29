Gambia: High Commission Bids Farewell to Out-Going High Commissioner Blain

28 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia High Commission to the United Kingdom, on Saturday 19 June 2021, bade farewell to the out-going High Commissioner, His Excellency Mr. Francis Blain, at a ceremony held at the High Commission's conference room in London.

The farewell ceremony came on the heels of his retirement as High Commissioner. High Commissioner Blain has served as The Gambia's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom since 2018. It was during his time The Gambia re-entered the Commonwealth of Nations which received huge endorsement from Gambians and members of the international community. High Commissioner Blain worked hard in ensuring that the strong bond of friendship between The Gambia and the United Kingdom is strengthened based on shared values.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia seizes this opportunity to commend High Commissioner Blain for the tremendous service he has rendered to The Gambia during his stint as High Commissioner. The Ministry will miss him in London and in the Foreign Service at large. Best wishes for a peaceful and enjoyable retirement home.

