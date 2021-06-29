Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

One hundred four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out yesterday and today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, fifty-five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Forty-five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (15), Mendefera (7), Tserona (7), Adi-Keih (4), Dubarwa (4), Enda-Gergish (2), Tera-Emni (1), Emni-Haili (1), Adi-Quala (1), Qinafina (1), Quatit (1), and Mai-Aini (1); Southern Region. The last four patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, one hundred nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (70), Gash Barka (21), Anseba (12), and Southern Red Sea (6) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, an 84-year old patient in the Southern Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,370 while the number of deaths has increased to 22.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 5,884.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 June 2021