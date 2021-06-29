Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Osman Abdella Biluh Passes Away

28 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Veteran freedom fighter Osman Abdella Biluh, head of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Local Government passed away on 27 June at the age of 69.

Veteran fighter Osman Abdella joined the Popular Liberation Forces in 1970 and served his people and country with strong dedication in various capacities in the pre-independence period and as a member of the Central Committee of the EPLF.

After independence, veteran fighter Osman Abdella served his country and people in various capacities at the Ministry of Local Government.

Veteran freedom fighter Osman Abdella Biluh is survived by his wife and 7 children.

His funeral service was conducted today at 4:00 PM at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of the veteran fighter Osman Abdella, the Ministry of Local Government expresses condolence to his family and friends.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X