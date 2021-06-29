Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Osman Abdella Biluh Passes Away

Veteran freedom fighter Osman Abdella Biluh, head of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Local Government passed away on 27 June at the age of 69.

Veteran fighter Osman Abdella joined the Popular Liberation Forces in 1970 and served his people and country with strong dedication in various capacities in the pre-independence period and as a member of the Central Committee of the EPLF.

After independence, veteran fighter Osman Abdella served his country and people in various capacities at the Ministry of Local Government.

Veteran freedom fighter Osman Abdella Biluh is survived by his wife and 7 children.

His funeral service was conducted today at 4:00 PM at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of the veteran fighter Osman Abdella, the Ministry of Local Government expresses condolence to his family and friends.