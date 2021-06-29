Liberia: Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy Recognizes Locally Employed Staff Honoree Jenkins Vangehn

document

U.S. Department of State's "Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy" initiative will recognize Locally Employed Staff honoree, Jenkins Vangehn of Liberia, in a conversation with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Belinda Jackson Farrier and Ambassador John Blaney (retired), who served as U.S. Ambassador during the second Liberian civil war. Ambassador Joan Polaschik, Acting Deputy Director of the Foreign Service Institute, will provide introductory and closing remarks.

On Tuesday, June 29 at 11 a.m. ET, "Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy" honoree Jenkins Vangehn, who served for 19 years at U.S. Embassy Monrovia, will discuss the selflessness and courage he demonstrated during his country's civil war years - and the all-out effort he made to aid his country and support the U.S. Mission in 2003.

Since September 2019, the Department of State has recognized "Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy." These heroes display sound policy judgment, as well as intellectual, moral, and even physical courage while advancing the mission of the Department of State and U.S. foreign policy goals on behalf of the American people.

The event will be livestreamed on the Foreign Service Institute's YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2Si5RpO. For additional information please contact heroesofdiplomacy@state.gov.