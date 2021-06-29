Tunisia: More Than 20 Danish Operators Attend Webinar On Renewable Energy in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — More than 20 Danish operators in the field of renewable energies took part on Monday in an information webinar on the opportunities of the green energy sector in Tunisia, organised at the initiative of the Danish Embassy in Tunis and the Tunisian-Danish Chamber of Commerce, according to a joint statement.

The virtual meeting was hosted by Danish Ambassador Vanessa Vega Saenz, the President of the Tunisian-Danish Chamber of Commerce Mehdi Ben Abdallah and representative of the Tunisian Embassy in Denmark Wissem Boudriga.

It was an opportunity to present the Danish experience in green transition, as well as the Tunisian opportunities offered in the renewable energy sector.

This last mission was carried out by senior officials from the Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines, the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) and the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG).

This event helped the Tunisian party to become familiar with the environment of the energy sector in Denmark, which is now a world leader in the field and is progressing towards a full transition of its national energy system to climate neutrality, which is set for 2050, according to the same source.

Thanks to its energy structure, Denmark is one of the world's leading countries in terms of renewable energy consumption and wind power production per capita, greenhouse gas emission reductions, energy efficiency, waste recycling and smart grids.

The representatives of the Danish companies had the opportunity to get acquainted with the investment environment in Tunisia from their country, and more particularly to better know the vision and strategy of the Tunisian energy transition and the opportunities for the development of existing renewable energy projects on the short and long term.

Tunisia's ambition is to ensure 30% of its electricity production from renewable energies by 2030 and to accelerate its energy transition, according to sector officials.