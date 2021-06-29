Botswana: Zimbabwean Man, Lover Arrested in Botswana for Illegal Ivory Possession

29 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zimbabwean man, charged together with his girlfriend for unlawful possession of elephant tusks, has saved his co-accused from further legal woes after telling the court she knew nothing of the ivory.

Marry Sibanda, will not go to prison for possession of elephant tusk thanks to her boyfriend Ryan Ndlovu, who spared her from possible long-term imprisonment of 10 years or a hefty fine of P50,000 for the offence.

The couple was initially indicted together for illegal possession of two elephant tusks that the state alleged were found in their possession in Tonota on January 27, 2021.

However, the offence took a different twist last week when Ndlovu exonerated Sibanda.

Ndlovu told the court Sibanda knew nothing about the ivory leading the prosecution to make an application for charges against Sibanda to be withdrawn.

Ndlovu told the court he led the police to where he had hidden his loot on the outskirts of Tonota.

However, Ndlovu and Sibanda pleaded guilty of entering Botswana illegally at an unknown date in 2019.

In mitigation, Ndlovu implored Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate to show mercy because he did not waste the court's time and the country's resources by pleading not guilty to both offences.

"I was promised P35,000 by the person who gave me the tusks to sell them to prospective buyers. I plead with the court to be lenient with me and in case I am told to pay a fine, it should pass a fine that I can afford to pay. I promise the court that I will never have any brushes with the law again," Ndlovu said.

However, Ndlovu was reprimanded by the magistrate after he pleaded with the court to assist him in acquiring a Botswana passport and work permit so that he can regularise his stay and find employment.

Dipate told Ndlovu what he was asking the court was not mitigation, and outside the mandate of the court

Sibanda also pleaded with the court for mercy adding the harsh economy in Zimbabwe had forced him to enter Botswana illegally.

"When sentencing me, may the court take into account that I left my disabled mother in Zimbabwe who is also taking care of my children," she said.

Magistrate Dipate ordered the couple to be further remanded in custody until their sentence on July 8, 2021.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X