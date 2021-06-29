Namibia: Covid-19 Centre Descends Into Chaos

Chaos erupted at Windhoek's National Health Training Centre in Khomasdal yesterday when a large number of people showed up to collect their Covid-19 results and discharge papers from self-isolation, demanding assistance.

Frustrated residents banged on the door for officials to open and issue the papers, and several individuals started yelling at officials on duty to give them their results. Axon Karare stated that his aim was to collect his discharge letter at the centre to indicate he has completed the mandatory self-isolation period but he ended up waiting for hours, without social distancing.

He said, "Some of us came here at 07h00 and there is no separation; people who came for their results and those who need discharge letters are mixing up.

There is no authority".

Namibia is currently battling the third wave of the novel coronavirus, with Windhoek being among the areas being hit the hardest.

President Hage Geingob two weeks ago issued stricter measures, including a lockdown for two weeks, to reduce the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Exit and entry into the Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth local authority areas is restricted, he said.

Face-to-face teaching and learning for primary, secondary schools and higher education institutions, including technical education providers, in affected areas, was suspended from 17 June to 30 June.

Moreover, gatherings have further been limited to 10 people. Burials are to take place within seven days and meals should be on a take-away basis only. Taxis may only carry half the capacity of the vehicle.

The sale and purchase of alcohol from shebeens and bars was restricted from 09h00 to 18h00, Monday to Saturday, on a take-away basis only.

All contact sports have been prohibited and no spectators will be permitted at live sporting events.

The new adjustments came into effect from 16 June until 30 June.

According to the latest Covid-19 statistics, the capital city recorded 299 new cases and 279 hospitalisation cases, including 50 in intensive care on 27 June.

A frustrated Theopoldine Tjitjai claimed that she has visited the centre numerous times for her results and she is concerned about her job, as she had to stay away from work for days without proof.

"There is no order because, since 15 June, every day has been like this; they always give explanations and we have to report back work," she said.

Efforts to obtain comment from ministry officials yesterday proved futile.