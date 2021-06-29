Zimbabwe: Total Lockdown Will Affect Production - Business

29 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ) has said a blanket national lockdown with tight restrictions on business operations, will reverse the gains made in production witnessed in the recovery of the economy.

This was said by the EMCOZ president, Israel Murefu who added a total lockdown would negatively impact business which was still recovering from lengthy Covid- 19 induced lockdowns experienced last year and early 2021.

"Total lockdown may compound the problems that we are beginning to see being resolved as business sentiment was gradually becoming positive and bullish," he said statement.

EMCOZ recommended that business operating in areas not designated as hotspots must continue operating without disruptions.

"We recommend the business in areas not designated as hotspots should continue operating. Any restrictions in working hours, manufacturers should take into account shift working arrangements which need not to be unnecessarily disrupted.

"Notwithstanding the foregoing, our considered view is that a blanket national lockdown with tight restrictions on access to workplaces will reverse the gains in productivity that we have started witnessing in the economy," he said.

Murefu noted with concern the increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections and the presence of the new wave in the country.

"We note with concern the increase in the number of infections and the presence of the new wave in the country. We also notice that sectors affected by the pandemic initially were beginning to improve on their operations and as such localised lockdowns in hotspots areas will be fully supported, "he said.

"Contrary to sentiments expressed elsewhere, reduced working hours in the retail sector make the retailing outlets more crowdable since the same number of shoppers need to do their shopping during the reduced hours.

"This increases the risk and, therefore, would recommend extended trading hours, but with strict observance of all recommended Covid-19 protocols," said Murefu.

He suggested that retail outlets operate from 8 am to 5 pm to reduce overcrowding while curfew hours reviewed from 7 pm to 5 am.

"Retail outlets, in our view, should operate 8 am to 5 pm to reduce over-crowding. A review of curfew hours run from 7 pm to 5 am to allow movement of those in essential service to travel from home to work and back ahead of curfew hours would minimise disruption and production time."

Murefu also appealed to the government to allow private transporters, with the capacity to comply with Covid-19 regulations, to operate to reduce pressure on ZUPCO buses.

"We appeal for more transport to be made available to reduce overcrowding in public transport facilities and private transporters who demonstrate capacity to comply with all Covid-19 protocols should be allowed to operate so as to reduce pressure on ZUPCO."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X