Nigeria: Labour Battles Shipping Companies Over Outsourcing, Poor Wages

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has decried increasing outsourcing, poor remuneration of workers and perceived upsurge in unfair labour practices by shipping companies operating in Nigeria, warning that it will no longer accept the practices.

President-General, MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale , who spoke in Lagos, at the 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies branch of the Union.

He said: "We cannot but point again to the state of insecurity in our ports which has negative effects on business in our maritime sector and thus, affect output while increasing cost of doing business, as most companies have to pay extra to strengthen their security apparatus. This situation can be curbed if government rises up to its duty of providing adequate security for business and for citizens. I also want to quickly use this medium to call on members of the Shipping Association of Nigeria, SAN, to urgently institute the process of upward review of the very poor retirement benefit of shipping company personnel and their condition of services which is virtually non-existence.

"The shipping sector is under siege. Records show that our members in the shipping sector have over the years been under-paid and over-worked. This must be stopped now.

I am using this medium to sound a note warning that we will no longer accept this situation. I am therefore requesting for an overhaul of the remuneration system currently operative in the shipping sector."