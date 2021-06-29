Nigeria: Labour Battles Shipping Companies Over Outsourcing, Poor Wages

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has decried increasing outsourcing, poor remuneration of workers and perceived upsurge in unfair labour practices by shipping companies operating in Nigeria, warning that it will no longer accept the practices.

President-General, MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale , who spoke in Lagos, at the 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies branch of the Union.

He said: "We cannot but point again to the state of insecurity in our ports which has negative effects on business in our maritime sector and thus, affect output while increasing cost of doing business, as most companies have to pay extra to strengthen their security apparatus. This situation can be curbed if government rises up to its duty of providing adequate security for business and for citizens. I also want to quickly use this medium to call on members of the Shipping Association of Nigeria, SAN, to urgently institute the process of upward review of the very poor retirement benefit of shipping company personnel and their condition of services which is virtually non-existence.

"The shipping sector is under siege. Records show that our members in the shipping sector have over the years been under-paid and over-worked. This must be stopped now.

I am using this medium to sound a note warning that we will no longer accept this situation. I am therefore requesting for an overhaul of the remuneration system currently operative in the shipping sector."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X