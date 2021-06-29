Nigeria: Financial System Is Safe, Sound - CBN

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Charly Agwam

Bauchi — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reassured Nigerians that the financial system of the country is safe, sound and in line with the best possible financial practices.

The Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefile, gave the assurance at a 2-day CBN Fair with the Theme: 'Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development', in Bauchi on Monday.

Emefiele stated that the apex bank is ever ready to listen to Nigerians in order to know how best to serve them with the aim of improving the financial base of their businesses, particularly the small and medium-sized businesses.

Represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN governor said that the fair was organized in order to create awareness on the policies of the CBN, build confidence in the financial system which is safe and sound and to listen and hear from the general public on how best to serve them.

On his part, Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Barr. Ibrahim Hashim said that the government will continue to collaborate with the CBN to ensure that the people key into the various intervention programmes.

Represented by the Director, Research at the Government House, Dr. Chiroma Ahmed, the SSG said that the priority of the government is to bring people out of poverty and provide employment and source of livelihoods to the teeming unemployed youths and women.

Meanwhile, the CBN Bauchi branch Controller, Idris Haladu assured that the CBN will continue to open be open Nigerians to make enquiries on the various interventions available to the public to make them more accessible.

