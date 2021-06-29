Zimbabwe: Master Zhoe Soldiers On

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Bope

Arts Reporter

Gwanda-based musician and businessman Thembinkosi Ndlovu known in music circles as "Master Zhoe" is on a drive to take his music to every corner of Zimbabwe and has lined up various productions to achieve the goal.

Master Zhoe, who is known for various charity and talent programmes in his Gwanda base, will be releasing a new song and video titled "Huya".

Speaking to Herald Arts, Master Zhoe said the new single "Huya" will coincide with his birthday on July 1.

"The single 'Huya' will be released in celebration of my birthday on July 1," he said.

"It's a beautiful song designed to cater for all age groups and genre lovers.

"We are done with the audio production of the song, but we had to put it on hold since the video editing is underway. We hope to have everything ready come July 1."

The love-themed single is a softsing-along designed to promote love and celebrate its beauty, and Master Zhoe said they were working on a beautiful video to accompany it.

"Huya is a master piece which will build on other quality productions like 'Gwenyambira' which I recorded with Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria," he said.

"I am high on confidence and I am loving the feedback we are getting from all corners of Zimbabwe. Our manager is based in Harare and that has helped us penetrate the market."

The tribal house musician who has been given the moniker "'Chibaba Chembinga" by his legion of fans, is also doing a lot to promote local arts and recently held a dance promotion to celebrate local talent in his home area.

"I am a full-time businessman with interests in mining, but I am really committed to the music industry. I am also investing in talent development, including the recently-held dance competition," said Master Zhoe.

"The competition ran from the beginning of May and various dancers posted their videos on social media and tagged us, but some sent them through Whatsapp. Celebrated choreographer and musician Mzoe7 was our judge and we gave out prizes to three winners."

The dance competition came with prize money and Master Zhoe said he was happy to be giving back to his community.

The first prize was R1 000, the second R600 and while the third was R400.

"The winners will be featured in our video for the song 'Makoti' as a way to promote their talent," he said.

Master Zhoe's manager, Morateoa Sidange, said the competition was part of their talent development and corporate social investment programme.

"The dance competition is part of our talent development investment as we seek to herald and promote the hidden gems in the arts sector," she said.

"As Master Zhoe music, our thrust is to empower as we rise. We have recorded a lot of positives in my this journey and there is growing interest in our work, but we also want as much local talent as possible to get national recognition.

"The possibilities are too many for the local arts sector, but we need unity of purpose. Collaboration is the way to go and this explains why we have produced music with some of the big names in the music industry like the Senior Lecturer, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria."

Sidange said there will be more such programmes aimed at developing talent while enhancing their music reach.

"The goal is to have every Zimbabwean enjoying our music while inspiring more young talent to rise," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X