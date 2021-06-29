Liberia: 'No Plan for Lockdown Yet'

Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has refuted information that the government is going to shortly lockdown the country because of the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, Grand Bassa County Senator and chairperson of the Collaborating Polity Parties Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence on her official social media page encouraged Liberians to purchase food and other items for their personal use because the government will shortly lockdown the country as a result of the wave of the COVID-19 virus .

The Grand Bassa Lawaker wrote, "prepare your families for a lockdown in a day or two, get food that are not perishable (rice, farina, green plantains, eddoes, sugar, milk, oil, sardines, luncheon meat, butte, cornmeal, oats. Do anything to stay home. Let's prevent."

But speaking Monday June 28, 2021 on State radio in Paynesville, Minister Jallah said the government has not reached to any decision to lockdown the country.

She said the Government through the Ministry of Health is contemplating to increase some of the measures to ensure that the citizens adhere to the health protocols put into place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Minister Jallah furthered that one of the major challenges that the ministry of health is facing with the citizenry is the refusal of some of them to use the nose mask properly and observing social distancing.

She wants the public to uphold those health protocols put into place by the ministry especially the issue of crowed areas that include churches and entertainment centers.

According to her, a team from the Health Ministry is now in the various communities providing information regarding the prevention of the covid-19.

She called on every one to see reason to take the preventive measures by encouraging their friends and family members to adhere to the health protocols at their communities.

Minister Jallah said the treatment center at star based is getting overcrowded, but indicated that additional building with in the compound can accommodate additional patients with oxygen.

The Liberian Health boss further disclosed that the government is poised to reopening the 14 Military Hospitals by Wednesday as a treatment center for Covid-19 patients.

She further disclosed that at the end of the first week in July, 992 Thousands doses of the Covid vaccine will be the country mostly for those who have not taking the first dose of it including those who are to take their second doses.

Minister Jallah also said by August the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should be in the country indicating that the Government through the Health Ministry has put in the order that needs to take sometimes because of the competition with all of the other countries stressing that Liberia has been parities.