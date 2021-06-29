Liberia: Trouble Sways Over CPP Lawmakers

Lawmakers of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) are to face serious political actions if they support the establishment of a commission to review the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Reports instead of the establishment of the war and Economic Crime Court.

The Secretary General of Liberty Party (LP) and of the CPP, Martin Kollah said the party has resolved to institute serous penalty against any of their lawmakers who will go contrary to the mandate of the party.

Speaking on the Truth Birth fast show in Paynesville, Mr. Kollah said, the legislators are now contemplating diverting what majority of Liberians want (establishment of a war and economic crime court) to the establishment of a Commission to Review the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He said CPP is in full support of the establishment of war and economic crime court, emphasizing that every lawmaker of the Collaborating Political Party is under obligation to adhere to the CPP's mandate.

Kollah who is also the Chief of Office Staff of Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon expressed serious rejection to the plan by the Legislators to delay in working to ensure that the court is established.

According to Mr. Kollah, it is surprising for the CDC led Government to not be in full support of the War and Economic Crime court that has been expressed by the people of Liberia.

The CPP Secretary General told the media that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) came to power on the expressed will of the people to establish the war and economic crime court something that made 14 out of the 15 counties to have voted for the CDC to take on state power .

Mr. Kollah furthered that President George Weah will be greatly remember in the history of Liberia if he work to ensure that the war and economic crime court is established.

He said the CPP Will do all with in its reach to ensuring that the people of Liberia especially the victims of the 14 years civil war receive justice through the proposed war crime court of which they voted president George Weah and the CDC led Government.