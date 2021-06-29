Angola: Government Evaluates Plan to Eradicate Child Labour

28 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Plan for the Eradication of Child Labour, which includes measures to be implemented until 2025, was evaluated this Monday by the Commission for Social Policy of the Council of Ministers.

The plan contains effective, immediate and integrated measures, with a view to facilitate the action of the different agents in the application of the child rights, for the eradication of child labour and its consequences.

During the meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, a proposal for the creation of the Multisectoral Commission for the Prevention and Eradication of Child Labour, whose objective is to implement, execute and monitor strategies to combat child labour in Angola, was also considered.

A draft law establishing the legal system against doping in sport was also examined, with a view to harmonising the legislation in force with the International Convention against Doping in Sport and the World Anti-Doping Code, as well as adjusting it to the Constitution and the national socio-cultural and sporting reality.

In the view of the members of the commission, the approval and conscious application of this diploma will contribute to the observance of the principles of ethics and sports truth, resulting in a regulated sport as far as the use of prohibited substances is concerned, and with requirements for the participation in international competitions, at the same time as it will collaborate to the preservation of the sportsmen health.

