South Africa: SANParks Announces Adjusted Alert Level 4 Changes

Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday of placing the country on Adjusted Alert Level 4 with effect from Monday, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced changes to its hospitality and tourism services in all its various national parks.

SANParks Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Luthando Dziba, said a Risk Adjusted Strategy has been at the core of every sector or industry planning in an effort to save lives.

"SANParks in complying with government regulations has made the requisite amendments particularly for travellers to our national parks originating from the Gauteng province," Dr Dziba said.

The rules for clients from Gauteng with exiting reservations are as follows:

There will not be a blanket cancellation of bookings for guests residing in Gauteng. Instead, those holding current reservations valid for the period 28 June to 11 July 2021 will be contacted directly via telephone and email to establish whether their bookings should be postponed or cancelled.

Guests are also encouraged to contact reservations on 012 428 9111 or 082 233 9111 or email reservations@sanparks.org if they are unsure about their current reservation.

Where cancellation is the only option, cancellation fees will not be charged and clients will be provided with the option to claim a full refund or for their deposit to be kept on credit-on-hold for use on future reservations.

Gauteng residents currently in occupation of SANParks accommodation facilities will be permitted to remain in the parks for the duration of their reserved stay as the regulations permit for persons who were outside the province when the regulations came into force, a once-off trip to return to their places of residence.

All gatherings at beaches and picnic sites within the national parks are prohibited. The dining facilities and restaurants within the national parks will operate on the basis of off-site consumption and therefore no sit-down dining will be allowed.

More information will be shared on the compliance with the regulations regarding occupancy levels once SANParks has finalised the necessary logistics.

Dziba said that while SANParks understands the inconvenience and the frustration this may create, reservations and park teams on the ground to assist with adherence to the law.

Dziba said the spread of COVID-19 has affected all South Africans and in order to minimise the spread everyone has to make sacrifices.

He urged guests to the national parks to appreciate that the regulations and SANParks own protocols, as inconvenient as they may seem, are towards a greater and common good.