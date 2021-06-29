Botswana: Mrs Botswana Pageant Empowers Women

Gaborone — Mrs Botswana, a pageant that prides itself as a brand that is into healthy marriages and families, on Saturday grabbed the bull by its horns and engaged its top 30 finalists on issues of intimacy, a topic regarded a taboo by some sectors of the society.

The event, which was held in Gaborone, was part of the lineup of sessions to be undergone by the contestants before the finale scheduled for September 4.

The pageant organisers engaged Dr Thusang Gure, a general practitioner popular for being vocal on sexual intimacy topics.

The founder and national director of MRS Botswana, Kgalalelo Lesetedi said the organisation hosted the session with Dr Gure after realising that many marriages were broken due to issues of intimacy.

Lesetedi said the plan was to include the spouses, but due to COVID-19 regulations, only wives took part. She said wives and husbands alike needed to be empowered on issues of intimacy to reduce infidelity in marriages.

The contestants were also capacitated on baking, sewing and cooking skills as well as social issues affecting marriages and homes.

She further noted that the wives would have a three-night boot camp, which would be limited to the top 14 finalists.

She said it was at the boot camp that they would intensely engage on issues affecting homes and marriages.

In his session, Dr Gure advised wives to open up on issues of intimacy and engage their spouses.

He said happy marriages were based on open communication, adding that it was important for spouses to know each other's 'love language', saying such would help nourish and nurture their love and marriages.

MRS Botswana finale will be held in Gaborone on September 4, and the winner will leave for South Korea to the MRS Universe on November 28.

Source : BOPA