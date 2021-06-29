Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 65 New Cases

29 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Lagos had the highest with 44 out of the 65 new cases.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said 65 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found in five states across the country on Monday.

In an update on its Facebook page Monday night, the disease centre said the new cases indicated a significant increase from the two cases recorded a day earlier.

It raised the total infections in the country to 167,532, the NCDC data showed.

Nigeria on Monday also recorded no new death from the disease keeping the total fatality toll at 2,119.

Specifics

Of the five states that contributed to Monday's infection tally, Lagos reported the highest with 44 out of the 65 new cases.

Yobe State recorded 10 cases while Rivers reported five, with Oyo and Kano reporting four and two respectively.

Nigeria has tested a total of over 2.2 million samples from it's roughly 200 million population.

According to the NCDC data, a total of 163,984 people have recovered after treatment.

The data showed that the country's active COVID-19 is still over 1300.

Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

