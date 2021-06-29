Nigeria: Former APGA National Secretary Joins APC With Matawalle

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Sani Shinkafi, says he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Gov. Bello Matawalle to rebuild Zamfara.

Shinkafi who was the APGA governorship candidate at the 2019 general elections in Zamfara, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

Recall that the National leadership of APC received Matawalle and some federal and state lawmakers to the party on Tuesday.

"I am joining Matawalle in APC, with the APGA structure in the state and 14 local government areas (LGAs) of the state."I am not joining APC for material gains. I am joining Matawalle to develop my state."I am leaving APGA not because I don't like the party, but I am leaving APGA in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State," he said.

"I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, and as such, I see no reason why I should not join him," he explained.

Shinkafi maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and he had been in the party for 19 years and rose up to the rank of national secretary of the party.

"I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC among my supporters, I will continue to relate with those who chose to remain in APGA because of our long-existing relationship,

