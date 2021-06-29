Nigeria: NIN - Nigerian Govt Extends Deadline Again

29 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The number of enrollment systems in the country has grown from 800 in December 2020 to s 5,410 in June.

The federal government has extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, the sixth time it would approve an extension for the exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the spokesperson Nigeria Communication Communication, Ikechukwu Adinde, and Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, on Monday.

According to the statement, the decision to extend the deadline was made after a request by "stakeholders" on the need to consolidate the enrollment and NIN-SIM verification following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

It said as of June 28, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems are now available across the country.

This would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

"It is worthy of note that there were only about 800 such enrolment systems as at December 2020," It said.

The statement said there are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

"With the great number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs."

