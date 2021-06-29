Kenya: Nyashinski's Wife 'Not Ready' for Baby Number Two

Rapper Nyashinski's wife Zipporah 'Zia' Jepkemei Bett, has opened up on her journey to motherhood and explained she was not ready for baby number two, yet.

Nyashinki, whose real name is Nyamari Ongegu, and his better half welcomed their first child together a year ago.

And Bett a businesswoman and founder of Keto Life has, in a recent online interview, confirmed she had a 'good pregnancy'.

"I'm not sure right now. As you can tell, I'm on the grind, so right now my focus is on building my brand and getting back on track. I think when the time is right, we will have that discussion." She said.

Zia further added that the first few months after giving birth were hard for her.

"The first few months for me, we hard, I didn't imagine what motherhood would be like. You just imagine it would be fun, playing with your baby, and you bond instantly. But motherhood is quite demanding and that's a side that only mums can understand," she added.

Though she had support from family, Zia says new mothers lack support

"There is no woman who is lonely than a new mother in this age because there is no family structure, there is not neighborhood structure," she added.

In March Zia opened up on her struggle to lose weight after the birth of their son.

In her poster, the mother of one revealed how she hated the way she looked after giving birth and adding significant baby weight.

Known for hits such as Serious, Lift me up, and Bebi Bebi, Nyashinski is one of the most popular and respected musicians in the Kenyan entertainment scene.