Tanzania: Diamond's Mum Lauds Him Despite BET Awards Miss

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz mother Bi Sandra Sanurah, who is commonly referred to as Mama Dangote has sent an emotional message to her son after failing to clinch the Black Entertainment Television (BET) 2021 Best International Act.

Diamond lost the award to Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, famously known as Burna Boy.

Bi Sandra told her son that he was a winner to her just for the fact that he was able to be nominated in such a prestigious music award event.

"NASEEB @diamondplatnumz MWANANGU JUA KWENYE MASHINDANO KUNA KUSHINDA NA KUSHINDWA... KUBWA NI UTAMBUE PALE TU ULIPO CHAGULIWA KWENYE KINYANG'ANYIRO MOJA KWA MOJA NILISHAKUHESABU WEWE NI MSHINDI TOSHA, HIVYO PIGA MOYO NGUMI NA MAISHA YAKO YA SANAA INAYONG'AA KILA IITWAYO LEO YAENDELEE... ALBUM LOADING (My son, please know in every competition there is a winner and loser. The big take home lesson here is you were nominated for the award and I count you as the winner)," wrote Mama Dangote on Instagram.

The singer made a huge fuss when he was nominated for the award launching a campaign to ask Tanzanians to vote for him.

However, his plea was not well received by a section of Tanzanians who claimed that the singer's alliance with certain politicians was questionable.

They pointed out that he publicly supported the late President John Magufuli whom they claimed was a dictator and he is also a close friend and business ally of Paul Makonda the former Governor of Dar-es-Salaam who has openly persecuted and cracked down on LGBTI people.

