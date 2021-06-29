Nigeria: Local Content - Govt Pushes Policy for Patronage of Home-Made Products

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

The Federal government is coming up with policies to ensure that all health sector procurements by local manufacturers are patronised.

Government said the move would encourage local manufacturers and help Nigeria to achieve medicine security as well as boost the country's economy. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who made the pronouncement in Sagamu, Ogun State, weekend, said the Federal government was set to assist local manufacturers.

Abdullahi, who spoke during the official visit to Emzor's ultramodern WHO-compliant factory, said to assist manufacturers, the government needs to, by way of waivers, constitutions and taxes, see that the local products can compete globally.

"It will come up with a policy such that all health sector procurements by local manufacturers must be patronised.

"There's a need for us to collaborate with PPP in such a way that all manufacturing procurements should be known and a certain percentage should be reserved for them."

He said the government was prepared to support and encourage the investment, and as such, the Global Fund Country Executive Secretary was present.

"I believe that Emzor should be among the few local manufacturers that should be encouraged to key into this financial donors and world bank support," he assured.

Speaking on the contribution of the pharmaceutical sector to Nigeria's GDP, the Director, Food & Drug and Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Bukola Ajayi said with what Nigeria has been doing in the health sector, the sector will experience massive contributions to the economy.

"In the past three to four years, we have had leaders that provided rebates on raw materials, the percentage was written off on raw materials' interests. "Then, we have executive orders that put in place for us to patronise local content, those are government policies that are affecting the pharmaceutical industry positively.

"Recently, the CBN was encouraging pharmaceutical industries with soft loans of less than 10 percent in single digit loans. The Bank of Industry, BOI, too has been helping industries. I believe with these, it's just a question of time before we start seeing the impact," Ajayi said.

The Executive Director at Emzor Pharmaceutical, Uzoma Ezeoke, said the Sagamu factory was the fourth the company would establish.

"In Lagos, we have three factories and this one was not so much about the timing but imperative. "Internationally, quality in our industry is tied to processes which means, one process closing to another.

"Certain products have to be manufactured in dedicated units, you can't mix them up. So, we needed enough space. This facility sits on 60 hectres and everything is set up to an international standard," Ezeoke added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X