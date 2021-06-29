South Africa: Public Commentators Who Adhere to the ANC's Worldview of Sustaining Its Spirit Even If Its Body Is Rotting

analysis

You'd think the choice in this year's local government elections would be clear: where the ANC governs, things fall apart; where the DA governs, we get things done. But there is a cadre of journalists and commentators who will have none of this.

Nearly everything the African National Congress now touches turns to failure. Municipalities in ANC strongholds aren't just struggling to deliver services, they're falling apart. North West is the best example of how bad a powerful ANC has become for local communities. Never mind the municipal audit disclaimers, the theft of Covid-19 relief funds, and the easy escape made by officials implicated in the VBS heist. The billions in taxpayers' money not spent on repairs and maintenance, or on renewing existing substations and water treatment plants, will have implications for years to come. Power and water outages will become more frequent, and income derived from these services will dwindle. Investment will flee. It is an institutional death spiral. And unless the ANC is replaced by the Democratic Alliance in this year's local government elections, the rot is likely to spread.

The good news is that there are governments that are bucking the national trend of decline, and they...