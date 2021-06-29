South Africa: Man Arrested for Stock Theft in Soebatsfontein

press release

The Hondeklipbaai SAPS followed up on information about alleged stock theft in Soebatsfontein. It is alleged that between 8 and 15 May 2021 the suspect stole 5 female goats from a farm in that area.

On 28 June 2021 the Hondeklipbaai police pounced on the 34-year-old male in Komagas. Police confiscated the 5 goats as well as 6 lambs as the stolen ewes were allegedly expecting at the time of the incident. The total street value of the stolen goats is estimated at R10 000.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrates' Court on a charge of stock theft, soon. Anyone with information can call D/WO Leonard Landrew on 060 970 1717. The investigation continues.