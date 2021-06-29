Tanzania: President Samia to Receive BoT Special Audit Report On Wednesday

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that she will receive a special audit report of the Central Bank of Tanzania for a period of three months from January to March 2021.

The President was speaking on Monday June 28, 2021 during her meeting with Editors and Journalist at State House Dar es Salaam.

"Today is Monday, tomorrow I will have a meeting with CCM's National Executive Committee (NEC) and then on Wednesday I will receive the reports although it has taken some time to prepare," she said.

On March 28, this year President Samia ordered the Control and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Edward Kichere to conduct a special audit on all the money that was released by BOT between January and March 2021.

The President was speaking after she had received the CAG and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) reports for the year 2019-2020 at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.