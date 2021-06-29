Mauritius: Covid-19 - 3 272 Pcr Tests Conducted

press release

A total of 3 272 PCR tests have been conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday. The results were obtained late in the evening.

One case was detected in ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. The patient was already in quarantine on Day 0.

1 202 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March 2021 and as of yesterday afternoon, 821 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 364 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 40 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.