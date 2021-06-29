Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Three Cases Registered By the Ministry of Health and Wellness

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted a total of 1 470 PCR tests as of 18 00 hrs this afternoon.

- Two cases were detected in quarantine on Day 9 and 14. These patients had negative PCR tests on admission to quarantine.

- One case was detected in ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. The patient was already in quarantine on Day 0.

- One patient died in Treatment Centre. The primary cause of death was attributed to a medical condition other than COVID-19.

1 206 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March 2021, and 845 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

There are currently 343 active cases of COVID-19 in the country and as of this afternoon 30 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital, either with mild symptoms or with pre-existing comorbidities that require medical monitoring.