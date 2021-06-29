Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Five Cases Recorded in Quarantine On Day 7

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 1,667 PCR tests as at yesterday.

Five positive cases were detected on Day 7 in quarantine. The patients were negative on admission in quarantine.

Since 05 March 2021, 1,214 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and as at yesterday afternoon 853 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 343 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, only 29 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.