Mauritius: Covid-19 - No Areas and Buildings in the Red Zone List

29 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

GIS: 27 JUNE 2021- The screening of all residents of the five dormitories placed in the Red Zone since 12 June 2021 was completed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. All results were negative. These dormitories were removed from the Red Zone list as from 09 00 hrs this Sunday, 27 June 2021.

As a result, there are no Red Zone areas or buildings in the country.

A total of 1 721 PCR tests were conducted yesterday evening. The results are as follows:

- Two cases were detected in ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. The patients were already in quarantine on Day 0.

- One case was detected through sampling at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the Dr. A.G Jeetoo Hospital. The person is a resident of Pailles and the epidemiological link is still under investigation.

1 209 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March 2021 and as of yesterday afternoon, 845 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

The country has 346 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 40 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X