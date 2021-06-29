Mauritius: Covid-19 - No Areas and Buildings in the Red Zone List

press release

GIS: 27 JUNE 2021- The screening of all residents of the five dormitories placed in the Red Zone since 12 June 2021 was completed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. All results were negative. These dormitories were removed from the Red Zone list as from 09 00 hrs this Sunday, 27 June 2021.

As a result, there are no Red Zone areas or buildings in the country.

A total of 1 721 PCR tests were conducted yesterday evening. The results are as follows:

- Two cases were detected in ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. The patients were already in quarantine on Day 0.

- One case was detected through sampling at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the Dr. A.G Jeetoo Hospital. The person is a resident of Pailles and the epidemiological link is still under investigation.

1 209 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March 2021 and as of yesterday afternoon, 845 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

The country has 346 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 40 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing co-morbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.