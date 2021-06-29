Africa: Imaging 'the Technology of our Time'

interview

With the ability to develop knowledge on drugs, agriculture, health and the environment, microscope and imaging technologies could be the next big thing in Africa's research landscape. But, funding and training are needed to magnify microscopy's potential benefits.

This week on Africa Science Focus, our reporter Michael Baruti meets the microscope specialists from the newly established African BioImaging Consortium, who are excited about the future of imaging on the continent.

And, Mathews Malata, president of the Association of Environmental Journalists in Malawi, answers this week's question, which comes from a student in Kampala.

Africa Science Focus, with Michael Kaloki.

