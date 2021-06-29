Uganda: Govt Approves Use of Covidex to Treat Viral Infections

29 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

National Drug Authority (NDA) has approved the use of Covidex, a local herbal medicine as a supporting treatment for viral infections, including Covid-19.

Addressing journalists at media centre in Kampala Tuesday, the NDA executive director, Mr David Nahamya said after various assessment and inspection of the factory manufacturing the herbal medicine, they have approved its use to support treatment of viral infections.

"After engagements, the innovators have removed unsubstantiated claims that the product treats and prevents Covid-19 and revised it to supportive treatment in management of viral infections. NDA has granted Covidex an approval based on initial assessment, published literature and safety studies conducted by the innovator," Mr Nahamya announced.

The product has been formulated from herbal plants that have been traditionally used to alleviate symptoms of several diseases.

However, Mr Nahamya stressed that the medicine does not cure Covid-19 but it can supplement the medicine being used by medics to treat Covid-19 patients.

The drug authority says it will continue to monitor the safety of Covidex through its post-market surveillance activities.

"We call upon the public to immediately report any side effects from the use of this product to our toll free line 0800101999,"Mr Nahamya added.

Related

The drug, made by Mbarara University scientists led by Prof Patrick Ogwang, had generated debate over its efficacy in treating the dreaded Covid-19.

But to further support the efficacy of the drug for other uses, NDA has advised the manufacturer to conduct random controlled clinical trials which are the highest level of evidence to ascertain any claims of treatment.

NDA had on June 14, asked the manufacturer of the drug to cease sales citing safety concerns because the medicine had not yet been approved.

However, Daily Monitor has also learnt that the drug, which users claim to be "very effective" against Covid-19 symptoms such as flu, is being ferried to different parts of the country as demand soars.

There is still no proven cure for Covid-19 and all medicines (herbal and pharmaceutical) should be given equal chance, according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X