Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Stops House Demolitions

ZANU PF has put a stop to the ongoing house demolitions around the country after engaging the relevant Government ministries saying the ruling party values the right to shelter.

After meeting Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe, the ruling party resolved that an all stakeholder meeting to iron out the challenges that residents are facing was the best way forward.

Addressing the media after meeting the Government ministers, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the party and its leadership are against the ongoing demolitions of houses which have left people exposed to weather vagaries.

"The party and its President and First Secretary Cde Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as the entirety of leadership, uphold the right to shelter and human dignity.

"As such, the current wanton demolitions in urban and peri-urban areas must stop forthwith while the processes to resolve the associated challenges are in motion. An all stakeholders meeting will be convened soon to discuss similar matters in areas affected," he said.

Instead of wanton demolitions of houses as was the case in Melfort in Goromonzi, Cde Mpofu said the party supports the concept of regularising illegal houses to preserve the right to shelter.

"The party stands supportive of the ongoing regularisation programme of residential stands being undertaken by the Housing and Social Amenities Ministry across the nation to mitigate housing shortages," he said.

Cde Mpofu said the special meeting was convened following the ongoing demolitions in Mashonaland East province, Melfort area in the past week, and other parts of Harare which have led to the unwarranted loss of shelter and income of the affected families.

He said the ruling party was also vehemently against land barons that continue to parcel out land illegally.

"We have warned and continue to warn individuals engaging in land baron activities which involve the illegal parcelling out of State and council land without authority to stop those activities immediately. We call upon the law to take its course for non-compliant individuals," he said.

Cde Mpofu said Minister Garwe attended the meeting physically while Minister Moyo attended via the phone and was agreeable to the outcome of the meeting.

"The party during the meeting was informed that the developer for Melfort area, Messers Rodgers Pote, Aurther Chidenhe and Life Majingura of Vintage Properties and Eastwinds Association fraudulently acquired a development permit and this position was affirmed by the court on December 4, 2020.

"This nullifies all the activities which were done under this developer," he said.

Cde Mpofu was flanked by the party's secretary for finance and acting political commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa and other top party and Government dignitaries.