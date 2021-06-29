Zimbabwe: MDC-a Activist Arrested for Trespassing

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

MDC-Alliance activist Netsai Marova yesterday appeared in court on fresh charges of allegedly trespassing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Sunday night.

Marova, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for violating the Civil Aviation Act.

She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded her to July 7 on $4 000 bail.

It is the State's case that on June 27 at around 10pm, Netsai Maveza, a civil aviation employee was on duty manning the departure point at the airport.

The court heard that Marova then arrived at the airport and approached Maveza seeking for assistance to go to the arrivals section, as she wanted to see a relative who had arrived aboard Fastjet.

Marova told Maveza that the relative had gone for Covid-19 retesting.

It is said that Maveza told Marova that she had no knowledge and could not assist her before referring her to one Mr Bulawayo of the National Handling Services for assistance.

Marova was allegedly told to go back to the departures section entrance, but she refused, insisting that she wanted to go to the arrivals hall.

Maveza is said to have told Marova that the entry which she wanted was restricted, but she turned a deaf ear and went through the restricted area.

It is the State's case that Maveza called her supervisor Tichaona Nyikadzino, who tracked Marova and later found her in the arrivals hall after using the door marked "no entry".

She was then arrested for entering a restricted area without permission.

