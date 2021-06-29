Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Bites Tourism Sector

29 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls, a city built on tourism, is pinning its prospects of salvaging something from a Covid-19 affected year on the national vaccination programme allowing more and more people to visit the city in relative safety.

Those in the wildlife sector have turned to the Government and corporate world to support the sector in the face of both Covid-19 and climate change, while those involved in arts sector have resorted to selling wares online.

Tourism, an industry that largely relies on travel, has been hard hit by Covid-19 mitigatory measures which are anchored on avoiding crowds and banning unnecessary travelling, measures taken around the world. Government came in with some relief measures to help the sector remain afloat, which has averted collapse.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) vice president Mr Farai Chimba said the hospitality sector was anchored on travel and recovery would depend on successful vaccination programmes and the reduction of new Covid-19 infections.

It was critical to reach herd immunity by embracing vaccines to create a safer hospitality environment and reduction of new cases through adherence to protocols by all parties.

"We should continue to encourage domestic travel while creating visibility as a safe destination which has already received endorsement as one of the safest places to visit post Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Chimba.

Mr Terrence Musiyiwa, one of the founding directors of AVC Arts, said their products were now being sold online and they were urging people to buy original artwork from Zimbabwe.

"We now have over 500 paintings and sculptures for your consideration and at negotiable prices. We introduced this year, a "Suggest Your Price" function to our shop in a bid to promote art trade during this global pandemic."

"We will not attribute this increase in products available online purely to our improved performance alone but we would also like to acknowledge the truth. The truth is business is bad in Zimbabwe for many local artists. Art is not selling as fast as it used to."

Artists had been hit hard by the Covid-19 containment measures and were appealing to authorities for land where they could showcase their products.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said the authority had not spared by the negative effects of the pandemic and was now very short of money for its critical conservation work since tourism used to provide the bulk of the funds through fees and similar income.

"Wildlife management relies on tourism. Last year alone some of our budgets were cut by around 80 percent. So now it is the time we need support.

"The corporate world should consider supporting conservation especially in the wake of such pandemics and climate change," said Mr Farawo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X